Capital Fund Management Sa Increased Its Southern Co/The (Put) (SO) Stake; Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Has 2.25 Sentiment

Gladstone Capital Corp (GLAD) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 27 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 12 sold and trimmed stakes in Gladstone Capital Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.88 million shares, down from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gladstone Capital Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 6 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability firm interests, or warrants. The company has market cap of $285.54 million. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It has a 58.73 P/E ratio. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States.

Novare Capital Management Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation for 125,375 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 28,950 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. has 0.1% invested in the company for 25,670 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has invested 0.09% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 298,802 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380. On Tuesday, February 12 Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 33,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.