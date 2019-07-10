Capital Fund Management Sa Increased By $3.04 Million Its International Paper Co (Put) (IP) Position; Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Capital Fund Management Sa increased International Paper Co (Put) (IP) stake by 35.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 75,900 shares as International Paper Co (Put) (IP)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 287,800 shares with $11.62 million value, up from 211,900 last quarter. International Paper Co (Put) now has $17.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 689,098 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 28. Craig Hallum maintained Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) latest ratings:

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $35 New Target: $29 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nokia adds new products and features to whole-home WiFi portfolio to enhance consumer experience – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akoustis Expects June Quarter Revenue at Upper End of Previous Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FOCUS-Waymo tests Wi-Fi in driverless taxis hoping perks can route it past rivals – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NETGEAR Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.20 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $119,750 were sold by Hovenier Peter on Friday, February 1. Hagan David had sold 30,000 shares worth $736,350 on Monday, February 11.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $795.25 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Boingo Wireless, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 173,100 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 15,927 shares. Fifth Third Bank owns 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 1,922 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 35,200 shares. 1.47 million are owned by Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability Corp. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Ellington Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 38,400 shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 5,560 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 12,095 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 7,267 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc reported 12,659 shares stake. Blackrock invested in 3.15M shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 1,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 156,700 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity. 45,000 shares were sold by Nicholls Timothy S, worth $2.10 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Cap La holds 0.26% or 7,390 shares. Whittier Trust Co accumulated 0.01% or 9,014 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Horizon Invests Ltd Com accumulated 5,585 shares. Lynch Assoc In holds 0.58% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 37,798 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 807,087 are owned by Rnc Cap Ltd Liability. Btc Capital reported 0.8% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 1.71 million are held by Stifel Finance Corporation. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.27% or 8,324 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer Inc has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tru Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,715 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security Incorporated owns 45,319 shares. Hbk Lp stated it has 107,087 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “International Paper Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Paper Company (IP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased National Oilwell Varco Inc (Put) (NYSE:NOV) stake by 40,500 shares to 21,800 valued at $560,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Raytheon Co (Put) (NYSE:RTN) stake by 20,800 shares and now owns 83,000 shares. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DNKN) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Paper had 13 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. Stephens downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Stephens.