Capital Fund Management Sa Holds Stake in Albemarle (ALB); Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Bunge Limited (BG) Position by $585,385; Market Value Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 319.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 108,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 142,201 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 33,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 1.40M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 30,130 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 19,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 1.01 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 233,217 shares to 130,483 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,022 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Professional Advisory Svcs Inc holds 2.15% or 130,279 shares. 9,847 were accumulated by Systematic Mgmt L P. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,002 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 9.38 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Llc has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Aviva Pcl has invested 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Company invested in 80,744 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson And reported 4,230 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 8,300 are held by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 211 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Invesco Ltd reported 811,504 shares stake. Harvey Mngmt Inc holds 13,655 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was bought by Zachman Brian. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential reported 0% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 347,448 shares. Moreover, Earnest Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Voloridge Management Ltd Co reported 0.14% stake. Raymond James And Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Manhattan has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Macquarie Group Limited has 8,957 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt Lp De reported 236,618 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 28,700 shares. Federated Pa holds 13,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen Steers stated it has 71,586 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Asset One holds 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 71,631 shares. 89,281 were reported by Principal Gp. Benjamin F Edwards owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

