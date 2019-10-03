Capital Fund Management Sa Holding in Anthem (Put) (ANTM) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose While Adirondack Trust Co Has Upped Holding by $377,883

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Put) (ANTM) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 37,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56M, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $238.23. About 1.05M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $380.06. About 838,278 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 11,361 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stock Yards Bancshares & Tru invested in 1,177 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,507 shares. Ameritas Partners has 0.07% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability invested in 3,766 shares. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 128,292 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. 1,057 are held by Trustco State Bank Corp N Y. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company accumulated 668 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 11,447 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 1,015 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 7,620 were accumulated by National Asset Mgmt. Bourgeon Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,950 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The D.C. area’s 50 highest-paid public company CEOs may delight, surprise or frustrate you – Washington Business Journal” on October 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boeing to expand Albuquerque operations – Albuquerque Business First” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Efforts underway to return Turkey to F-35 fold – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed, L3Harris win $500M+ military contracts with work in Central Florida – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $10.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (Call) (NYSE:ESS) by 6,200 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle International Corp (Call) (NYSE:CCI) by 67,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.41 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.