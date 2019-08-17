Capital Fund Management Sa Has Upped Its Dish Network (Put) (DISH) Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Holder Wespac Advisors Boosted Holding

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 972.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 24,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 26,642 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 68.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 16,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 40,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 23,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 1.18M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 550,622 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pitcairn stated it has 12,156 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Advsrs LP invested in 0.55% or 21,569 shares. Moreover, Btc Capital Mgmt has 1.55% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 78,944 shares. Monarch Capital invested in 0.75% or 16,758 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 537,822 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Bragg Advsrs owns 49,714 shares. Curbstone Management Corp holds 14,130 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. The New York-based Cullen Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wright Serv Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,536 shares. Hilltop Holdg holds 0.69% or 26,530 shares. Indiana Trust And Investment Commerce reported 11,989 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Art Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd owns 2.09M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 407 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com reported 75.58 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 294,639 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 21,470 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.22% or 13,597 shares. King Street Cap Management Lp accumulated 13.90 million shares. Gabelli & Invest Advisers Incorporated holds 0.04% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.03% or 388,199 shares in its portfolio. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Llp reported 30,571 shares stake. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Commonwealth National Bank Of owns 41,260 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 12,955 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 1.94 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 28,300 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 14,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,112 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (Put) (VWO).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.38 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W also bought $15.72 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 was bought by Ortolf Tom A.

