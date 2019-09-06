Capital Fund Management Sa Has Upped Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Position; Torchlight Energy Resources Has 1.13 Sentiment

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) stake by 175.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 103,184 shares as Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)’s stock declined 29.13%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 162,129 shares with $8.09M value, up from 58,945 last quarter. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 1.01 million shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 9 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 8 sold and reduced equity positions in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.39 million shares, down from 5.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Torchlight Energy Resources Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 6.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $81.78 million. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three gas and oil projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 14.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.11. About 327,662 shares traded or 18.60% up from the average. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) has risen 15.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCH News: 12/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Sets Frac Date on Orogrande Horizontal; 24/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT To Repay Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 29/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – REPAID IN FULL OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS, LLC, WHICH WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN OCTOBER 2023; 09/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Announces Plan to Market Midland Basin Assets; 09/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES INC – CAPITAL BUDGET IN OROGRANDE IS GOING TO INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF KEYBANK TERM LOAN TO REPAY OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS LLC; 18/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING PRIMARILY TO MEET ITS DRILLING OBLIGATIONS AT ITS HAZEL PROJECT, OROGRANDE PROJECT; 08/03/2018 Torchlight Energy to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 29/03/2018 – Torchlight Energy Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Repays in Full Its Outstanding Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors

Analysts await Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) to report earnings on November, 8. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Amg National Trust Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc owns 69,444 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torch Wealth Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 50,000 shares. The Michigan-based Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has invested 0.02% in the stock. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 229,558 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter has $66 highest and $4500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 37.91% above currents $42.6 stock price. Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by SunTrust. Wells Fargo maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $60 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PLAY in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating.