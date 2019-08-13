Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed Its Position in Devon Energy (Put) (DVN) as Share Value Declined; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Lowered Lam Research Com (LRCX) Position by $1.20 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (Put) (DVN) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 175,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 348,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 6.45 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (LRCX) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 13,531 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 20,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.31. About 1.22M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 35,539 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc reported 325,917 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 1,196 shares. Nordea Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Security Natl stated it has 610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Capital Lc owns 158,400 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 306,199 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Assetmark has 1,785 shares. Cls Invests Lc owns 682 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 24,270 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 7,300 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 13,784 shares. South State invested in 0.03% or 9,895 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 23,633 shares to 27,833 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc (Put) by 112,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Principal Gru has 398,862 shares. Miles reported 2,508 shares. 22,201 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Piedmont Investment owns 13,531 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company reported 1.32M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 58,634 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 7,687 shares. Voloridge Llc accumulated 37,766 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 2,377 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.19% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 3,135 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 124,366 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blume Management Inc invested in 365 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) by 41,191 shares to 51,734 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 45,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).