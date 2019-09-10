Capital Fund Management Sa Has Raised Southern Co/The (Put) (SO) Holding by $3.97 Million; Norinchukin Bank The Has Cut Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Stake as Shares Rose

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 2,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 23,683 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, down from 25,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $20.08 during the last trading session, reaching $699.64. About 273,262 shares traded or 40.73% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Southern Co/The (Put) (SO) by 72.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 107,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Southern Co/The (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 4.18M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Finance Llc holds 0.01% or 238 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Indiana-based First Finance In has invested 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt owns 5,451 shares. Sns Grp Ltd Liability reported 6,158 shares. Moreover, Arvest State Bank Trust Division has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smith Moore reported 16,226 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 13,839 shares. Davidson Investment holds 1.48% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 272,521 shares. Piedmont Inc invested in 16,702 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Management Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cypress Cap Group invested in 0.06% or 5,267 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 19,000 shares. Fil Ltd reported 38 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.29% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co (Put) by 14,300 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc (Put) (NYSE:TSS) by 56,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,900 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 11,225 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Co has 1,165 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.06% or 340,639 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 160,575 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Management holds 0.91% or 12,466 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 438 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Co Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability New York holds 487 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Park Natl Oh accumulated 0.01% or 365 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 5,735 shares. 749 are held by Tower Lc (Trc). Bamco owns 540,358 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 23,683 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 60,818 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $134.74M for 30.63 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.