Capital Fund Management Sa Has Raised Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Put) (PXD) Stake by $497,800; Baker Bros Advisors LP Raised Its Insmed (INSM) Holding by $6.54 Million as Share Price Declined

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Put) (PXD) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 7,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $126.99. About 163,242 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 225,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 2.08M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.40 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 127,769 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insmed, Inc. (INSM) CEO Will Lewis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insmed (INSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insider Bets Paying Off At INSM As New 52-Week High Reached – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed (INSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). 223,312 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. The Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.64% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Connecticut-based Aqr Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Natl Bank Of America Corp De owns 207,343 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.02% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Legal And General Grp Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Glenmede Company Na holds 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 1,566 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 96,075 shares. Foresite Cap Ii Limited Com reported 919,436 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 103,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 446,000 are owned by Adage Capital Ptnrs Llc. Blackrock Inc owns 7.24 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX) by 69,600 shares to 76,300 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (Put) (ITB).