Capital Fund Management Sa Has Raised Its Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Position; Shorts at Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Lowered By 6.5%

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) had a decrease of 6.5% in short interest. VRSK’s SI was 1.81M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.5% from 1.94M shares previously. With 785,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s short sellers to cover VRSK’s short positions. The SI to Verisk Analytics Inc’s float is 1.12%. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $159.34. About 54,549 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK)

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) stake by 36.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 228,800 shares as Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 858,600 shares with $48.97M value, up from 629,800 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc (Put) now has $90.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 1.09M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 13/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 23/03/2018 – 40 PCT TO 50 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SIX QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, WITH OTHER FOUR GETTING MORE THAN 50 PCT – WSJ, CITING; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verisk to buy Genscape in $364M deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of VRSK October 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Analytics: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $106 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -19.46% below currents $159.34 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.05 billion. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 44.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Is a Free Cash Flow Machine – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Court postpones antitrust ruling against Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

