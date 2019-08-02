Capital Fund Management Sa Has Raised Its Pvh (PVH) Stake by $19.96 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Market Value Declined, Holder Shah Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 7499.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 164,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 167,181 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.88% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.8. About 1.78 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.47; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 30/05/2018 – PVH 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.28B; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 8.49M shares traded or 54.05% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 12/05/2018 – At Deutsche Bank’s U.S. Unit, Anxiety Grows Before Ax Falls (5); 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Deutsche Bank begins CEO search as it runs out of quick fixes; 18/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Management Turnover Continues — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS TARGETS A COMPETITIVE DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RATIO FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 AND THEREAFTER; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 19/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE SPOKESMAN SAYS CORE TIER1 CAPITAL TO DECLINE BY 393 MLN EUROS TO 47.90 BLN EUROS DUE TO IFRS 9 EFFECT; 28/03/2018 – MBANK MBK.WA : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank mulls forming `bad bank’: WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank: Radical But Maybe Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Major overhauls at Deutsche, Goldman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21,364 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc (Call) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:ALK).

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Confident PVH’s Growth Story Is Intact – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Levi Strauss cut to Sell at Goldman on elevated valuation vs. peers – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “US Ecology Announces Appointment of Melanie Steiner to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.