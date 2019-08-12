Capital Fund Management Sa Has Raised Its Hill (HRC) Position by $1.02 Million; Moon Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Market Valuation Declined

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 56,765 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06B, up from 55,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 5.16 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 107.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The hedge fund held 18,700 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 627,879 shares traded or 68.88% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,853 were reported by Stifel Fincl. Natixis owns 162,374 shares. 5.62 million are held by Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership. North Star Mgmt Corp invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Mackenzie Fincl holds 10,490 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 9,766 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc holds 0.03% or 281 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 181,562 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.03% or 2,726 shares. D E Shaw Com invested in 0.01% or 74,769 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.16% or 131,190 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Moreover, Prudential has 0.08% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 459,570 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Strategic Global Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,126 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (Call) (NYSE:BLK) by 23,000 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LULU) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,100 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.48% or 182,465 shares. Lincoln National Corporation invested in 0.03% or 13,581 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 43,964 shares. Seatown Holding Pte Ltd stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 12,035 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Adv reported 24,661 shares. Fca Corp Tx has 0.46% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,003 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 105,377 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Montecito Comml Bank & Tru owns 13,177 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 6,083 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stanley has invested 0.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 303,553 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,045 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York accumulated 3,713 shares.