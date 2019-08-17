Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lowered Total System Services (Put) (TSS) Stake; Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Total System Services Inc (Put) (TSS) stake by 89.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 56,741 shares as Total System Services Inc (Put) (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 6,900 shares with $656,000 value, down from 63,641 last quarter. Total System Services Inc (Put) now has $22.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 771,721 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY

Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 32 funds increased and opened new positions, while 30 cut down and sold their positions in Northwest Pipe Co. The funds in our database now own: 6.92 million shares, down from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Northwest Pipe Co in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 27 Increased: 20 New Position: 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 3,250 are owned by Wellington Shields And Ltd Co. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 569,665 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 163,779 shares stake. Cibc Mkts Incorporated invested in 9,223 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Llc, a California-based fund reported 156,391 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,414 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Beacon Financial Grp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 3,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 55,347 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 22,229 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 385,464 shares. 71,360 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 7,105 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Verity Verity Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $124’s average target is -2.63% below currents $127.35 stock price. Total System Services had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Ryanair Holdings Plc stake by 17,464 shares to 64,078 valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Call) (NYSE:CMG) stake by 21,200 shares and now owns 141,100 shares. Altria Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:MO) was raised too.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on Total System Services – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against Total System Services, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ TSS, TYPE, GHDX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. The company has market cap of $259.93 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Water Transmission and Tubular Products. It has a 10.65 P/E ratio. The Water Transmission segment primarily produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, including large diameter, high pressure, and engineered welded steel pipe products; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company for 210,117 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 252,684 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 1.31% invested in the company for 91,224 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 1.16% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 465,350 shares.