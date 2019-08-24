Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lowered Its Entergy (Call) (ETR) Position; Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Entergy Corp (Call) (ETR) stake by 52.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 8,700 shares as Entergy Corp (Call) (ETR)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 7,800 shares with $746,000 value, down from 16,500 last quarter. Entergy Corp (Call) now has $21.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $109.84. About 1.23M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 100 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 120 decreased and sold stock positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The institutional investors in our database reported: 145.65 million shares, up from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 94 Increased: 73 New Position: 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Lc holds 138,163 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 665,312 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.05% or 23,024 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 225,409 shares stake. Fil invested in 20 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 15,892 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 5,935 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 71,760 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 2,807 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Regal Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 87,073 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.06% or 10,885 shares. 2.81 million are owned by Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) stake by 97,820 shares to 109,320 valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aptiv Plc (NYSE:DLPH) stake by 54,557 shares and now owns 67,657 shares. Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy has $11400 highest and $95 lowest target. $113’s average target is 2.88% above currents $109.84 stock price. Entergy had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 3% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for 2.22 million shares. Loudon Investment Management Llc owns 21,660 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc has 1.85% invested in the company for 2.32 million shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has invested 1.69% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.94 million shares.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.51 million for 8.13 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. The firm acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia.