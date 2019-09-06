Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lifted Yy (Put) (YY) Stake By $10.14 Million; Essex Investment Management Co Raised By $325,596 Its Seabridge Gold Com (SA) Position

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Yy Inc (Put) (YY) stake by 119.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 171,900 shares as Yy Inc (Put) (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 315,900 shares with $18.91 million value, up from 144,000 last quarter. Yy Inc (Put) now has $4.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 825,830 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Seabridge Gold Inc Com (SA) stake by 31.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc acquired 27,133 shares as Seabridge Gold Inc Com (SA)’s stock rose 19.98%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 113,066 shares with $1.40 million value, up from 85,933 last quarter. Seabridge Gold Inc Com now has $928.24M valuation. The stock decreased 9.51% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 994,166 shares traded or 98.01% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Catasys Inc Com Par stake by 46,110 shares to 50,000 valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc Com stake by 26,950 shares and now owns 22,987 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) was reduced too.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Molina Healthcare Inc (Put) (NYSE:MOH) stake by 6,900 shares to 2,100 valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teladoc Health Inc (Put) stake by 15,300 shares and now owns 35,400 shares. Ishares China Large (FXI) was reduced too.

