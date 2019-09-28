Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lifted Xilinx (Put) (XLNX) Position by $1.45 Million; Cummins (CMI) Holder Matthew 25 Management Lowered Position by $3.33 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (Put) (XLNX) by 288.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 16,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Xilinx Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 2.50 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 60.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 922,119 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot accumulated 8,479 shares. Us Bancshares De invested in 86,244 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 6,398 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 51,962 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Limited. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.01% or 5,581 shares. Invesco holds 4.20M shares. Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 61,649 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 76,049 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 2.04 million shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd stated it has 4,010 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 240,143 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 358,593 were reported by Pension. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri holds 17,795 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 2.77M shares. Moreover, Northstar Inv Ltd Liability Co has 2.94% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 135,007 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $10.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (Call) (NYSE:XEC) by 14,400 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (Call) (NYSE:HAL) by 591,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Intel Gains Ground to Compete in the Multibillion-Dollar FPGA Market – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Xilinx (XLNX) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx -2.5% on CFO departure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 10.50 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.