Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lifted Its World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Stake; News Has 1.22 Sentiment

News Corp (NWS) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 149 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 122 cut down and sold their stakes in News Corp. The funds in our database now own: 375.48 million shares, up from 363.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding News Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 96 Increased: 107 New Position: 42.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) stake by 587.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 137,483 shares as World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 160,883 shares with $13.96 million value, up from 23,400 last quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc now has $5.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 62,137 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend

Among 4 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Wrestling has $157 highest and $8500 lowest target. $107.40’s average target is 47.85% above currents $72.64 stock price. World Wrestling had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wolfe Research. M Partners maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) rating on Tuesday, March 26. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $110 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Loop Capital Markets.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Morgan Stanley (Call) (NYSE:MS) stake by 17,400 shares to 57,000 valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valvoline Inc stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 14,700 shares. Hcp Inc (Call) (NYSE:HCP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why The WWE’S New Podcast Network Could Be A Success – Forbes” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WWE moves into podcasting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How WWE Could Further Monetize NXT Following TV Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “WWE Moving NXT To USA Network Could Disrupt AEW, Fox Plans – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “News Corp (NWS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Meredith Corporation (MDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Buyers Gear Up for Potential 2020 Recession – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Realtor® Good Neighbor Award Finalists Honored for Impactful Volunteer Work – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Housing Market Deja Vu – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Tig Advisors Llc holds 24.65% of its portfolio in News Corporation for 5.74 million shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust owns 59,200 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 756,525 shares. The United Kingdom-based Independent Franchise Partners Llp has invested 0.77% in the stock. Cqs Cayman Lp, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 783,840 shares.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 18,348 shares traded. News Corporation (NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.