Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lifted Its General Mills (Put) (GIS) Stake by $8.59 Million; Stock Value Rose; Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Market Valuation Rose While Martin & Company Trimmed by $502,098 Its Position

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 99,058 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in General Mills Inc (Put) (GIS) by 86.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 168,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 364,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, up from 195,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in General Mills Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.73M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Zix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZIXI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zix Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “This $6 Tech Stock Has Serious Upside Potential – Profit Confidential” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Zix Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Perritt Cap Mngmt invested in 100,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 21,430 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Heritage Investors Management has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Ranger Limited Partnership holds 0.24% or 489,506 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 32,000 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 2.67M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Secor Cap Advsr LP holds 13,838 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 102,886 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Street Warms To General Mills After Q3 Beat – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co/The (Call) (NYSE:CLX) by 73,700 shares to 102,500 shares, valued at $16.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co (Call) (NYSE:TIF) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,600 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Properties (Call) (NYSE:EPR).