Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lifted Activision Blizzard (Put) (ATVI) Holding; Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Shorts Up By 11.48%

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) had an increase of 11.48% in short interest. EPRT’s SI was 1.35 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.48% from 1.21M shares previously. With 547,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)’s short sellers to cover EPRT’s short positions. The SI to Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s float is 3.15%. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 489,906 shares traded. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has risen 52.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.82% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Activision Blizzard Inc (Put) (ATVI) stake by 5.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 12,000 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (Put) (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 251,600 shares with $11.72M value, up from 239,600 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc (Put) now has $37.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 8.20 million shares traded or 20.61% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. It has a 43.41 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essential Props Realty has $2200 highest and $19 lowest target. $20.33’s average target is -9.24% below currents $22.4 stock price. Essential Props Realty had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 68,655 shares to 77,245 valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (NYSE:SLB) stake by 157,600 shares and now owns 182,700 shares. Packaging Corp Of America (Put) (NYSE:PKG) was reduced too.