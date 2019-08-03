Capital Fund Management Sa Has Increased Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (Put) (RCL) Position; Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose While Kames Capital Plc Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.25 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Put) (RCL) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 49,600 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 34,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 1.97M shares traded or 13.15% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED)

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 30,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 225,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, down from 256,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95M shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown & Com Inc stated it has 0.43% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 6,476 are held by First Citizens Comml Bank Trust Co. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cipher Cap LP stated it has 0.47% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 107,972 shares. Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Guardian Life Company Of America reported 485 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc has 4,307 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning accumulated 0.04% or 5,883 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 236,915 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 4,167 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.27 million shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.42% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 69,472 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16,000 shares to 18,600 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,200 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co/The (NYSE:KR).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. The insider Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 4.80M shares worth $554.74 million. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190 worth of stock or 420 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 26.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 69,242 shares to 440,994 shares, valued at $54.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 95,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.42% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Addison Cap holds 0.25% or 8,001 shares. 1.83 million were reported by State Teachers Retirement System. Capstone Advsr owns 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6,583 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.32% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dalal Street Lc holds 26.52% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.70 million shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Yacktman Asset LP reported 521,799 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt accumulated 306 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.26% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 3.79 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 315,877 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 781,641 shares. United Asset Strategies accumulated 0.05% or 5,000 shares. Mariner Limited has 0.19% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 324,248 shares.