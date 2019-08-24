Capital Fund Management Sa Has Increased Its Progressive Corp/The (PGR) Stake; Last Week The Hershey Company (HSY) Coverage

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Progressive Corp/The (PGR) stake by 302.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 66,961 shares as Progressive Corp/The (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 89,061 shares with $5.37 million value, up from 22,100 last quarter. Progressive Corp/The now has $43.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN

Among 10 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hershey has $17000 highest and $10800 lowest target. $140.70’s average target is -10.40% below currents $157.03 stock price. Hershey had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 26 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26 with “Hold”. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. See The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $142.0000 Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $152.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $145.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.89% or 609,918 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 26,470 shares. Parkside Bancorp & reported 4,836 shares stake. Monetary Mgmt Gru Inc reported 32,015 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 15,773 shares. Summit Asset Management reported 0.53% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 5.23 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 400,675 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.3% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 1,208 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% stake. Franklin Inc, a California-based fund reported 140,854 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 97,928 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 13.11% above currents $75.15 stock price. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 29 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 1. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Janney Capital initiated the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8800 target in Friday, May 17 report.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Packaging Corp Of America (Put) (NYSE:PKG) stake by 21,500 shares to 17,000 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) stake by 94,100 shares and now owns 174,800 shares. Walmart Inc (Put) (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 47 investors sold The Hershey Company shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,348 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. London Of Virginia owns 6,862 shares. Sumitomo Life invested in 0.13% or 8,192 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 5,541 shares. Quantbot Techs L P reported 12,743 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset Management holds 2,900 shares. Davis R M owns 217,998 shares. Hartford Invest, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,146 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc reported 383 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 2,764 shares. Amg Natl Trust State Bank has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.05M shares. Johnson Gru, Wisconsin-based fund reported 950 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 2,709 shares. 2,698 were accumulated by Of Vermont.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $267.35 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL had sold 556,917 shares worth $69.18M on Tuesday, May 7. 10,000 shares were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO, worth $1.53M.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells confectionery products. The company has market cap of $32.91 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, North America, and International and Other. It has a 27.17 P/E ratio. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising chewing gums and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, and mixes.