Capital Fund Management Sa Has Increased Its Position in Freeport (FCX) by $6.46 Million; Open Text (OTEX) Shares Rose While Neuberger Berman Group Boosted by $5.55 Million Its Holding

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 877.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 145,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 162,567 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 16,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 269,042 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 145.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 646,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 443,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 12.32M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 24/04/2018 – Freeport quarterly profit rises on higher copper prices; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18,367 shares to 15,226 shares, valued at $604,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 13,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,951 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 822 are owned by Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Amp Invsts Limited owns 394,786 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc accumulated 2,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,228 shares. Beech Hill holds 49,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested in 2,000 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,280 shares. 1,097 are held by Camarda Ltd Limited Liability Company. 3,747 were reported by Destination Wealth Management. Mirae Asset Glob reported 292,732 shares stake. Lpl Financial Ltd invested in 0.02% or 712,292 shares. Korea-based Natl Pension has invested 0.09% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 830,388 are owned by Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (Put) (NYSE:THO) by 9,600 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (Put) (NYSE:GS) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,500 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).