Capital Fund Management Sa Has Increased Fair Isaac (Call) (FICO) Position; Rogers Has 1.66 Sentiment

Rogers Corp (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 103 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 62 cut down and sold holdings in Rogers Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 16.27 million shares, down from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rogers Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Fair Isaac Corp (Call) (FICO) stake by 355.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 6,400 shares as Fair Isaac Corp (Call) (FICO)’s stock rose 28.25%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 8,200 shares with $2.23 million value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Fair Isaac Corp (Call) now has $10.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $350.46. About 261,556 shares traded or 20.34% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Eagle Materials Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXP) stake by 5,700 shares to 16,800 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 162,395 shares and now owns 4,605 shares. Telefonica Brasil Sa was reduced too.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Attributes Make Up A Good Mobile Bank – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FICO Announces Earnings of $2.12 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FICO’s Dr. Scott Zoldi Reaches a Data Science Milestone with 100th Software Patent Application – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) rating on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $300 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited reported 73,289 shares stake. Aspen Investment Management Inc holds 0.56% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 2,930 shares. Blair William And Il reported 13,789 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Coastline Trust Company holds 0.35% or 8,630 shares in its portfolio. 12,074 were reported by Aperio Limited Liability. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 72,067 shares. Sei Invs Com accumulated 11,122 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 4,240 shares. American Century Incorporated accumulated 62,411 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 867 shares. Acadian Asset has 13,289 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Limited has 134,392 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 17,228 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.18 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot, worth $1.18M. 2,000 shares were sold by Leonard Michael S, worth $470,767.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 27.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 54,900 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 131,750 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 550,387 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,980 shares.