Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased Stake in Simon Property Group (Put) (SPG) by $604,800 as Share Price Declined; Stewart & Patten Co Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Decreased as Stock Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (Put) (SPG) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $162.96. About 780,012 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, down from 148,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.89 million shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS) by 65,200 shares to 248,700 shares, valued at $16.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 156,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.81M for 13.67 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,208 shares to 244,475 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON).

