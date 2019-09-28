Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased Southern Copper (Put) (SCCO) Stake By $3.29 Million; Agenus (AGEN) Shorts Increased By 1.57%

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) had an increase of 1.57% in short interest. AGEN’s SI was 11.45M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.57% from 11.28M shares previously. With 984,100 avg volume, 12 days are for Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s short sellers to cover AGEN’s short positions. The SI to Agenus Inc’s float is 11.61%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 679,577 shares traded. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has risen 29.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AGEN News: 15/03/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $60.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss $54.3M; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Agenus; 04/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Agenus at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.8% Position in Agenus; 11/04/2018 – Three Agenus Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Agenus 4Q Loss $35M; 10/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Agenus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGEN)

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Southern Copper Corp (Put) (SCCO) stake by 93.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 86,500 shares as Southern Copper Corp (Put) (SCCO)’s stock declined 2.48%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 5,600 shares with $218,000 value, down from 92,100 last quarter. Southern Copper Corp (Put) now has $26.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 531,249 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company has market cap of $365.25 million. The firm offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.20, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Agenus Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 93.71 million shares or 114.53% more from 43.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,546 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 26,586 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 19,180 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Oracle Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs holds 13,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Lpl Financial Llc has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Virtu Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) for 18,829 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 165,870 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com holds 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) or 21,267 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). D E Shaw And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) for 2.97 million shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Shell Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) for 64,993 shares. Principal Group stated it has 26,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SCCO’s profit will be $401.99 million for 16.39 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corecommodity Management has 26,244 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd owns 86,611 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 163,703 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 51,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% stake. Sandy Spring Natl Bank accumulated 606 shares or 0% of the stock. 16 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Voya Ltd Liability accumulated 17,767 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 21 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 38,100 shares. Martin Currie Limited accumulated 0% or 761,585 shares. Geode Limited Liability has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 0% or 303 shares in its portfolio.