Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake by $42.65 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Cms Energy (CMS) Shares Rose, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Boosted by $3.03 Million Its Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa analyzed 1.64M shares as the company's stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,892 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 5.76 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month;

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 50.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 164,700 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, up from 109,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 467,481 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for 'Promoting lnteroperability'; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group's First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 17/04/2018 – CA.:CMS TO ISSUE MEDICARE CARDS WITHOUT SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS; 26/04/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP CMS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.30 TO $2.34; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Heller Questions CMS Official on his Electronic Prescribing Bill; 28/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Buyback programme; 19/03/2018 – CMS and Commercial Insurers Extend Coverage of Oncomine Dx Target Test to more than 160 Million U.S. Lives; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: CMS chief criticizes Medicare drug payments for 'perverse' incentives; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information;

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energ Opportunities Cap Limited Liability Company reported 6.22% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 80,802 shares in its portfolio. First Corp In has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Armstrong Shaw Incorporated Ct invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Argent Tru holds 46,532 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 3,355 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.38% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cobblestone Advsr Lc invested in 0.02% or 7,860 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 1,425 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Srb Corp has 22,983 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 300 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.51M for 20.19 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc (Put) by 3,000 shares to 4,600 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 43,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (Put) (NYSE:GWW).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 16,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivo Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).