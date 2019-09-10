Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased Baxter International (BAX) Stake by $1.10 Million; As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stock Declined, Holder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 16,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 35,016 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 2.90 million shares traded or 31.93% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 60.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 189,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 123,315 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.83 million, down from 312,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $242.2. About 512,284 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 08/03/2018 – Domino’s Pizza 2017 Pretax Profit Falls on One-Off Costs; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS; 12/03/2018 – Servant Systems Expands Support in Domino’s Pizza International Markets; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $420.13 million for 25.46 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

