Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Stake by $665,604; Stock Price Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Broderick Brian C Has Trimmed Its Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 36,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 22,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414,000, down from 59,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 1.63 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $264.14. About 1.96 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 67,500 shares to 122,900 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Medical Properties Trust Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $900.0 Million of 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties boosts annual run-rate FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Medical Properties Trust strikes more big deals, eclipsing goal for 2019 – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Prices 45M Share Common Offering at $17.29/Sh – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,015 shares to 32,320 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Stock Is Up 40% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

