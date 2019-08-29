Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Holding; Diam Company LTD Cut Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Stake By $13.05 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) stake by 62.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 36,978 shares as Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 22,365 shares with $414,000 value, down from 59,343 last quarter. Medical Properties Trust Inc now has $8.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 173,025 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN

Diam Company Ltd decreased Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) stake by 28.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd sold 119,680 shares as Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA)’s stock rose 7.86%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 296,083 shares with $32.37M value, down from 415,763 last quarter. Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc now has $14.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.14. About 44,863 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 15,442 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability owns 2,137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs Incorporated reported 36,313 shares. Wolverine Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 23,520 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 4.16M shares. 1.75M are held by Dimensional Fund L P. One Trading LP holds 734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 300 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Hsbc Holdg Pcl stated it has 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 499,512 were reported by Schroder Invest Management Gru. Brinker Cap Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 22,283 shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc invested in 170,624 shares.

Diam Company Ltd increased Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) stake by 20,374 shares to 175,796 valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Fin Tr Inc stake by 113,867 shares and now owns 188,498 shares. Industrial Logistics Pptys T was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities has $13300 highest and $105 lowest target. $116.80’s average target is -7.40% below currents $126.14 stock price. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) rating on Tuesday, March 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $112 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, August 28.

Among 4 analysts covering Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Medical Properties has $2100 highest and $16 lowest target. $18.70’s average target is 0.70% above currents $18.57 stock price. Medical Properties had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of MPW in report on Wednesday, August 7 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Corporation has invested 0.13% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 54 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 32,990 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 14,243 shares. Arcadia Management Corporation Mi reported 2,000 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc holds 27,180 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 135,800 shares. Prudential Inc has 0.09% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 2.99 million shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% or 75,600 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 622,221 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Paragon Capital Management Limited has invested 0.2% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).