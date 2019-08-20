Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Its Stake in Entergy (ETR) by $1.22 Million as Share Value Rose; As Teleflex (TFX) Shares Rose, Parnassus Investments Has Raised Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 85.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 14,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 2,370 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204,000, down from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 646,091 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR IN MASSACHUSETTS SHUT ON WATER LEAK; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER ST; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (TFX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 504,567 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.46 million, up from 493,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Teleflex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $368.32. About 170,416 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 471,745 shares to 6.83M shares, valued at $746.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 206,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rh (Put) by 3,100 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 109,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

