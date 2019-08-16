Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Its Home Depot Inc/The (Call) (HD) Stake by $10.66 Million; Shares Rose; Eii Capital Management Stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Lowered by $327,019

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 2,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 19,696 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 22,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.57. About 283,390 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (Call) (HD) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 55,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 59,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $203.39. About 1.40M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal Realty Investment Trust 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Like Safe Dividends? Then You’ll Love These 3 Blue Chip REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal Realty: Don’t Let A 3% Dividend Yield Fool You, Dividend Growth Is Coming – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federal REIT declares $1.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Gru Inc holds 28,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heitman Real Estate Secs Ltd Company owns 1.27% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 211,020 shares. 2,500 are held by Yorktown Mngmt Research Inc. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 4,626 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based M&R Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Moreover, Riverhead Llc has 0.02% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 4,067 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 263,312 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 293,168 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt, a -based fund reported 11,119 shares. Jane Street Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Washington Trust Bancorp reported 6 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 16,677 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.46 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 19,128 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Bailard invested in 0.72% or 60,742 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt reported 0.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc reported 1.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.86% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,360 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 701,494 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 58,029 shares. Davis R M owns 94,273 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wilkins Counsel Inc has invested 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hartwell J M Lp holds 4.34% or 124,179 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability has 16,771 shares. Amer Natl Insurance Company Tx invested in 124,730 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Limited Co Ca reported 28,310 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.77M shares. Moreover, Bender Robert has 0.51% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,423 shares.