Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Its Holding in Netapp (Call) (NTAP) as Valuation Rose; Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $1.15 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (Call) (NTAP) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 35,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Netapp Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 1.85 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,370 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 71,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20 million shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK) by 3,810 shares to 66,903 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term Etf by 68,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Actvbt Intereqy Etf.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) by 46,756 shares to 93,362 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 43,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:COHR).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41 million for 21.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.