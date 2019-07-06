Capital Fund Management Sa Has Boosted Westlake Chemical (Put) (WLK) Position; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Boosted Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (Put) (WLK) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 23,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 556,889 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 10,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,126 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 132,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 352,466 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 1,364 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 5,698 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Management has 0.03% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 333,469 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Bridgeway Capital holds 0.51% or 608,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,667 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 26,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.04% or 305,421 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 2.78M shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 110,230 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 58,924 shares. Bankshares Of America De has 165,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 47 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) LP owns 33,700 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 162,395 shares to 4,605 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (Call) (NYSE:PRU) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc (Call) (NYSE:GG).