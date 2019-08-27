Capital Fund Management Sa Has Boosted Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $649,175 as Share Value Rose; As Telus (TU) Stock Declined, Nexus Investment Management Upped Position by $1.68 Million

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 45,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 677,935 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.09M, up from 632,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 92,430 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 117.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 5,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 10,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.8. About 238,376 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (Put) (NYSE:DRI) by 3,700 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc (Put) (NYSE:GG) by 147,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (Put) (NYSE:SAP).