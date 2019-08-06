Capital Fund Management Sa Has Boosted Its Western Digital (Put) (WDC) Position by $7.80 Million; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Increases Stake in Suncor Energy New (SU)

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (Put) (WDC) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.71M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Western Digital Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 3.42M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 118,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, up from 929,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 2.88 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25,705 shares to 154,540 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 73,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Here’s How Warren Buffett’s Canadian Stocks Have Done This Year – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Warren Buffett Doesn’t Invest in Canadian IPOs: Here’s Why – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Suncor Energy: Results Showing Surprising Stability – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Build a â€œMini Pensionâ€ With These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,700 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 34,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,190 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co/The (Put) (NYSE:KR).