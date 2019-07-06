Capital Fund Management Sa Has Boosted Its Bristol (BMY) Holding by $6.28 Million; Hanesbrands (HBI) Holder American Financial Group Has Lowered Position

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. It closed at $17.38 lastly. It is down 2.03% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 123,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 615,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.98M, up from 492,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 598,000 were reported by Old Republic Corporation. Fosun International Ltd owns 83,000 shares. Schulhoff And Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 27,354 shares. 28,204 are held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Geode Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 3.83 million shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc reported 0.16% stake. Mirador Cap Partners Ltd Partnership reported 34,845 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Logan Mgmt Inc stated it has 9,126 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc has 0.64% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fairfield Bush And Communications invested in 0.21% or 12,999 shares. Moreover, Hikari Power Ltd has 0.31% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Channing Cap Management Ltd Co holds 138,984 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW) by 14,700 shares to 122,900 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Put) (NYSE:TMO).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $162.65 million for 9.66 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 4,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 4.41M are held by Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Parnassus Invs Ca accumulated 15.84M shares. Teton Advsrs holds 0.08% or 45,962 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Llc reported 0.09% stake. Alps Advsrs owns 22,714 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Co accumulated 56,598 shares. Assetmark owns 879,977 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fin Service holds 0.01% or 2,169 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww accumulated 0.02% or 260,599 shares. Central State Bank Company reported 0% stake. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.62% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).