Capital Fund Management Sa Has Boosted Fastenal Co (Call) (FAST) Holding by $620,800 as Stock Price Declined; Azimuth Capital Management Increased Unilever Nv (UN) Position by $2.10 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Fastenal Co (Call) (FAST) by 222.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 19,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 28,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Fastenal Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Nv (UN) by 70.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 34,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 84,742 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, up from 49,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 1.27 million shares traded or 17.83% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Create Single Legal Entity Incorporated in Netherlands; 08/04/2018 – It’s not too late to rethink Unilever going Dutch; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $10.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:GE) by 7.98M shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO) by 164,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,300 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 441,500 shares stake. Spinnaker reported 8,586 shares stake. Qci Asset Management reported 650 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 7,316 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Park Presidio Cap Ltd Company has 800,000 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. 156,014 are owned by Logan Cap Mngmt. Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 121,510 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.31% or 24,290 shares. Community National Bank Na owns 12,152 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Provident Invest Mngmt Inc invested 5.46% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Shell Asset Management Co invested in 31,024 shares. Thomasville Bancorp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cypress Grp Inc holds 0.08% or 12,930 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18.

