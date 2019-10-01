Capital Fund Management Sa Decreased United States Steel (Put) (X) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Dock Street Asset Management Raised Healthequity (HQY) Stake by $4.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in United States Steel Corp (Put) (X) by 82.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 78,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 17,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 95,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in United States Steel Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 26.48M shares traded or 114.37% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Benefits From Restarting Facilities to Be Reflected in Second-Half Results; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Reaches Agreement With State and Federal Government to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 18/05/2018 – U. S. Steel Applauds Department of Commerce Circumvention Ruling; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 18/05/2018 – US Steel: Commerce Dept Circumvention Ruling Represents ‘Full Commitment to Using All Tools Available to Combat Unfair Trade’; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Use Cash on Hand, Note Offer Proceeds to Fund Tender Offer; 22/03/2018 – Joe Lynam BBC: MLEX Sources: EU (and ergo the UK) wins temporary reprieve from US Steel tariffs; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 02/04/2018 – Justice Department: U. S. Steel Corp. Agrees to Resolve Alleged Violations of Clean Water Act in Indiana

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.56. About 587,418 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,653 shares to 167,750 shares, valued at $33.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,399 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $10.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (Call) (NYSE:DHR) by 76,468 shares to 97,600 shares, valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM).