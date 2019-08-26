Capital Fund Management Sa Decreased Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Stake by $708,400; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Lowered Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $912,582; Stock Value Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 26,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 57,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 772,491 shares traded or 39.03% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48M, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.80M shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $67.09M for 10.72 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 193,175 shares to 341,375 shares, valued at $62.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 140,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors holds 0% or 823 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Provise Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 14,546 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Llc has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Moreover, Parkside Bank has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Brinker accumulated 35,728 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 603,439 are held by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Company holds 24,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,900 were accumulated by Teton Advsr. Aperio Gp Ltd reported 9,536 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has 126,196 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 52 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 15,737 shares. 369 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Incorporated. Legal General Gru Plc holds 37,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Communication owns 0.02% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 3,780 shares.

