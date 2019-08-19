Capital Fund Management Sa Cut Twitter (TWTR) Position by $15.52 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 73.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 554,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 199,631 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 753,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 9.14M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 17/04/2018 – Amazon and Google have not yet agreed to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc stated it has 0.22% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Tru Of Vermont has 900 shares. Fil Ltd owns 492,437 shares. The California-based Lpl Fin Lc has invested 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 2.00 million were reported by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 152,542 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 177,307 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 266 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,165 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Management Ltd holds 874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp owns 270,509 shares. Farmers holds 0.83% or 88,676 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 4,459 shares stake. First Corporation In holds 1,000 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 89,139 shares to 93,439 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 16,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30M for 104.25 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Waverton Invest Ltd has 7.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lourd Lc owns 1,367 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Inc holds 1.06% or 1,997 shares. Coe Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,609 shares. The Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 10.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.34% or 265,829 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Financial Group accumulated 1,148 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 275,918 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp owns 300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 0.24% stake. Moreover, Autus Asset Mgmt has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,680 shares. Franklin Street Nc reported 2.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has 1,162 shares. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 4,945 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.41 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 119,048 shares to 124,908 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 19,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Index (IBB).

