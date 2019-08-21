Capital Fund Management Sa Cut Its Position in Apple (Call) (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Price Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 136,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 486,200 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.35 million, down from 623,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $213.03. About 5.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 718,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 713,405 shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 88,057 shares to 124,957 shares, valued at $33.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 3,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc.

