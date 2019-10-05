Capital Fund Management Sa Cut Its Nike (Put) (NKE) Holding; Aqua America (WTR) Sellers Increased By 0.87% Their Shorts

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Nike Inc (Put) (NKE) stake by 23.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 56,200 shares as Nike Inc (Put) (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 182,500 shares with $15.32 million value, down from 238,700 last quarter. Nike Inc (Put) now has $144.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 4.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) had an increase of 0.87% in short interest. WTR’s SI was 11.47 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.87% from 11.37M shares previously. With 1.71 million avg volume, 7 days are for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)’s short sellers to cover WTR’s short positions. The SI to Aqua America Inc’s float is 6.47%. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 861,155 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR)

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.79 billion. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. It has a 58.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Aqua America, Inc.’s (NYSE:WTR) 3.8% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aqua America to buy DELCORA wastewater assets in $276M deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Aqua America to acquire DELCORA for $276.5M, despite American Water’s last-minute interest – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Know This Before Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Aqua America, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WTR) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,968 activity. 1,152 shares valued at $49,968 were bought by Hilferty Daniel J III on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold Aqua America, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Gradient Invests Ltd invested in 1,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 7,392 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 5,730 were accumulated by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo. Prudential accumulated 0.01% or 148,497 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Blair William Il invested in 0.01% or 26,715 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Citadel Advsrs Limited Co reported 196,065 shares. Sg Americas Securities, New York-based fund reported 44,923 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Los Angeles And Equity Rech Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Ww Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 10,138 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Nike Stock Hits an All-Time High – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Wonderful Quarter, But The Stock Is Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Now An Absurd $150 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Free Cash Flow Valuation: Just Do It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Kraft Heinz Co/The (Call) stake by 1.08 million shares to 1.87 million valued at $58.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE:WWE) stake by 52,735 shares and now owns 76,135 shares. Apache Corp (Call) (NYSE:APA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A & Assoc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Homrich Berg has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Profit Invest Ltd has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Inv House Ltd Liability Com reported 95,030 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 65,134 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 8.41 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs invested 0.54% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.56% or 103,570 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Lc reported 12,325 shares. Cls Lc holds 0.01% or 2,593 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited, Washington-based fund reported 4.75 million shares. Lord Abbett owns 1.14 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.69% or 16,802 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.48% or 3.83M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 242,360 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Among 17 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Nike has $15000 highest and $70 lowest target. $101.31’s average target is 8.85% above currents $93.07 stock price. Nike had 29 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, September 25. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $70 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, September 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Guggenheim. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 25. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by UBS.