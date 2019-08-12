Capital Fund Management Sa Cut Its Accenture Plc (Put) (ACN) Holding by $1.20 Million; Getty Rlty New (GTY) Position Maintained by Chatham Capital Group Inc

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 20,338 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY BUYS 30 PROPERTIES FOR $52M; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Expects Transaction to Immediately Add to Earnings; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (Put) (ACN) by 74.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 2,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Accenture Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.75. About 423,942 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 27.89 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc (NYSE:DLPH) by 54,557 shares to 67,657 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Put) (NYSE:APD) by 9,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Sealed Air Corp (Call) (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,650 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.19% stake. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 11,915 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd owns 0.26% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 260 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 0.29% or 75,562 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 261,313 shares. Charter Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability owns 18,199 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. The California-based Rech Global has invested 0.99% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Maryland-based Heritage Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mirae Asset Global Invests has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). M invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Community Bancorporation Na reported 175 shares. Amer Natl Bank holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 30,545 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: The New CEO Is Starting Out With A Pretty ‘Sweet’ Hand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 3,100 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 24,530 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 22,361 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 6,910 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Panagora Asset holds 170,196 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 11,642 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0% or 7,866 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 285,956 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company holds 969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 50,528 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Essex Financial Ser reported 17,111 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 543,353 shares. 8,130 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) or 12,267 shares.