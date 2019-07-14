Capital Fund Management Sa Cut Iron Mountain (Put) (IRM) Holding; Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG)’s Sentiment Is 0.37

Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 106 funds increased and started new holdings, while 290 sold and reduced their stakes in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The funds in our database now possess: 420.90 million shares, down from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pacific Gas & Electric Co in top ten holdings increased from 17 to 26 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 175 Reduced: 115 Increased: 46 New Position: 60.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Iron Mountain Inc (Put) (IRM) stake by 56.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 10,600 shares as Iron Mountain Inc (Put) (IRM)’s stock declined 10.83%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 8,300 shares with $294,000 value, down from 18,900 last quarter. Iron Mountain Inc (Put) now has $8.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 3.97 million shares traded or 30.17% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 46,756 shares to 93,362 valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Encompass Health Corp stake by 91,510 shares and now owns 154,946 shares. Allstate Corp/The (Call) (NYSE:ALL) was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity. Cloutier Ernest W had sold 21,037 shares worth $776,265 on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). National Asset Management holds 5,856 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 11,340 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 341,895 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Ins Communication has 0.16% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 32,919 shares. L & S Advsrs has 0.16% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 34,029 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 65,924 were reported by Pnc Gru Inc. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 369,899 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors holds 0.01% or 53,943 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams reported 72,724 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Brookstone Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $146.31 million for 14.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 16.38% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.16 per share. PCG’s profit will be $513.35 million for 5.00 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.73% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 8.91 million shares traded or 10.08% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM

Caspian Capital Lp holds 64.21% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation for 3.06 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc owns 22.17 million shares or 51.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonehill Capital Management Llc has 35.07% invested in the company for 6.54 million shares. The New York-based Knighthead Capital Management Llc has invested 34.43% in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P., a Connecticut-based fund reported 13.46 million shares.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $10.27 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.