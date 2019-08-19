Capital Fund Management Sa Continues to Hold Position in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD); Verition Fund Management Has Decreased Its Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) Holding by $1.35 Million as Shares Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 241.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 9,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 13,305 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $127.06. About 560,312 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) by 67.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 21,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 31,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 338,835 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; NO TERMS; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Resources Corp (Call) by 33,700 shares to 148,200 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (Put) (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Carroll Associate has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). E&G Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.35% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Raymond James & Associates stated it has 375,404 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Washington reported 1.23% stake. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 32,330 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 3,161 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 17,842 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connable Office reported 11,461 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 170,442 shares stake. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 37,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Advisory Rech Inc reported 151,777 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18M for 21.09 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

