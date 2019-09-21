Capital Fund Management Sa Boosted Position in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by $5.52 Million; Redwood Capital Management Has Increased Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding by $1.60 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 88,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 261,876 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33 million, up from 172,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 1.92 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Rio Tinto’s copper chief sees supplies running short by 2020s; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO: ‘Value-over Volume’ Approach is Working; 19/03/2018 – Swiss seize bank accounts amid probe linked to Rio Tinto Mongolia mine; 10/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing Rusal ties to comply with U.S. sanctions; 27/03/2018 – SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO, EX-CEO ALBANESE, EX-CFO ELLIOTT; 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS; 16/03/2018 – CHILE’S POLICY GENERALLY IS NOT TO BLOCK BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS DUE TO NATIONALITY -OFFICIAL; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO FER ET TITANE INVESTS C$43M TO RESTART QUEBEC FURNACE; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Aluminum Guidance to be Revised Following Sales, Sanctions

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 3.63M shares traded or 113.51% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Implements Additional Governance Enhancements; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 200,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $18.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $10.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (Put) (NYSE:LII) by 3,887 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.