Capital Fund Management Sa Boosted Its Holding in Henry Schein (Put) (HSIC) by $756,600; Mobile Mini (MINI) Holding Held by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (Put) (HSIC) by 122.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 17,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 1.13M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 172,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 613,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82M, up from 441,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.59. About 154,614 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 238,441 shares to 130,559 shares, valued at $17.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,882 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (Put) (IWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 40,886 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 28,011 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 601 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 20,014 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 7 shares. 6,619 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems. 187,435 were reported by Fiera Cap Corp. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 13,257 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 12,882 shares. North Star Asset Management reported 16,383 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co stated it has 9,302 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 98,098 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 55,487 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac (NYSE:GNRC) by 80,985 shares to 417,486 shares, valued at $21.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace by 52,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,245 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Sg Limited Liability Com has 529,684 shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Fmr Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 79 shares. Thompson Inv Management reported 12,100 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc stated it has 75,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 38,738 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). First Wilshire Secs Mgmt invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability has 12,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw & Communications has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks owns 12,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moody Bancorp Trust Division owns 159 shares. Bislett Mngmt Lc reported 582,882 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity accumulated 6,806 shares.