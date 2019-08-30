Capital Fund Management Sa Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 89.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 266,796 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 564,396 shares with $45.49 million value, up from 297,600 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 396,678 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52's average target is 26.27% above currents $41.18 stock price.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions (ZION) Down 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $7.15 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 69,510 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 22.28% above currents $66.24 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 20. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target in Monday, April 29 report.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie bails on ADC Rova-T in lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

