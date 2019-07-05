Capital Fund Management Sa Boosted Conocophillips (Put) (COP) Holding By $2.19 Million; The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Conocophillips (Put) (COP) stake by 70.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 35,300 shares as Conocophillips (Put) (COP)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 85,500 shares with $5.33M value, up from 50,200 last quarter. Conocophillips (Put) now has $67.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 1.87M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale

Among 2 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Blackstone Group had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. See The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) latest ratings:

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $45 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40 New Target: $45 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Initiate

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Management Presents at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Blackstone buying 17 Greater Cincinnati industrial properties as part of $18.7B deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold The Blackstone Group Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cap World invested in 0.24% or 28.76 million shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 20,002 shares. Smithfield Tru Com holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Com owns 44,585 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability reported 19,798 shares stake. Leavell Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 78,300 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1.16% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 36,341 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital has 0.38% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 274,000 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd holds 173,957 shares. Wedgewood Partners accumulated 37,325 shares. Hl Financial Service Ltd Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 29,507 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Twin Focus Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,500 shares. Oppenheimer & Com accumulated 202,133 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $55.92 billion. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It has a 19.26 P/E ratio. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 2.36M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN BONUS 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 75.4 PCT; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – SPAIN REGULATOR APPROVES BLACKSTONE HISPANIA BID; 19/04/2018 – BX SAYS PERM CAP VEHICLES TO ACCT FOR MORE BIZ OVER TIME; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY CENTER FOR AUTISM, RELATED DISORDERS (CARD); 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone-backed GEMS chooses London IPO over stake sale – Bloomberg

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. to lead oil output growth through 2030, says top COP economist – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips – Investors Should Go Long Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 13 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of COP in report on Monday, February 4 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Ultimate Software Group Inc/The (Put) (NASDAQ:ULTI) stake by 1,500 shares to 1,600 valued at $392,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 60,960 shares and now owns 94,340 shares. Crown Holdings Inc (Put) (NYSE:CCK) was reduced too.