Capital Fund Management Sa Boosted Conocophillips (Put) (COP) Holding by $2.19 Million; Share Price Declined; As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Account Management Has Lowered Position by $4.05 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Conocophillips (Put) (COP) by 70.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 35,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 85,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Conocophillips (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 2.59 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 2.21 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T holds 182,047 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested in 0.1% or 299,433 shares. Farmers stated it has 87,237 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 27,460 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Company owns 82,326 shares. Advisor Prtn invested in 0.04% or 7,492 shares. Quantum Mngmt Nj owns 409,986 shares for 4.19% of their portfolio. 9,375 were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Co. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division stated it has 116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 34,242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 28,532 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 610,775 shares. Two Sigma Lc invested in 21,545 shares.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “D. R. Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Equity Incorporated stated it has 214,278 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Davis R M invested 0.79% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Evergreen Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 10,095 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 18,958 shares. Aviance Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 13,180 shares. Shufro Rose Lc stated it has 9,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.29% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 5,166 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.79% or 13,905 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T has 0.1% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 83,085 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 15,971 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 111,159 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (Put) (MDY) by 8,900 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 39,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,600 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview: ConocoPhillips – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips claim against PDVSA tossed by arbitration panel – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.